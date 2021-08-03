Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 32,289 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 68.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,289 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $12,069,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,745 shares of company stock worth $17,194,185. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

