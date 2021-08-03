Morgan Stanley Has $45.70 Million Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 442,234 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $45,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Yarema purchased 32,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $471,091.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,008.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

