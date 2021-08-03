Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $421,000 in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $845,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 66,429 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,912,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $170.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $108.46 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

