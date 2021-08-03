Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 130.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.90. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The business had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

