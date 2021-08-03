Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 143.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $932.85 million, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.44. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

