NiSource (NI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect NiSource to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. NiSource has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.32-1.36 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NiSource stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

