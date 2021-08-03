Iteris (ITI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts expect Iteris to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITI stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.05 million, a PE ratio of 623.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.39. Iteris has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITI shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other Iteris news, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,292.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

