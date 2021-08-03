Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,868 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $142.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

