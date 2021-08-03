Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGMS. FIL Ltd bought a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $8,548,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NGMS shares. Truist raised their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NGMS stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.33. NeoGames S.A. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

