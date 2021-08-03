AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 150.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of AnaptysBio worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $7,157,000.

ANAB stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $643.47 million, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million. On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

