Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 860.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,088 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,870 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 398,734 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 85.40, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

