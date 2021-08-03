Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 117.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Yandex by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Yandex in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. New Street Research started coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yandex has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 132.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

