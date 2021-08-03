D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,833 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $359.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.24.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

