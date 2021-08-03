D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 34,644 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,644 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Primerica by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Primerica by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. boosted their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of PRI opened at $146.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.32.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.