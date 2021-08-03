Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Pearson stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78. Pearson has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 21.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 164,304 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at about $9,229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 42.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 241,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 513,877.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 724,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

