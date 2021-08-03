Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Short Interest Down 14.6% in July

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $74,253,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 130.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after acquiring an additional 335,850 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 21.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after acquiring an additional 279,256 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $34,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of UPST opened at $133.41 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $191.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.73.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

