Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brightcove presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

BCOV stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $470.13 million, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Brightcove by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

