Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ALRS opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $477.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

