Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,240,000 after purchasing an additional 722,453 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $363,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $570,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $1,841,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 83.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,644 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

