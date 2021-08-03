Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Relx by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Relx by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 92.16%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

