Eaton Vance Management Has $380,000 Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $30,204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $13,861,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 3,460.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 621,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,007,000.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.12. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

