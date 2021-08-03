38,853 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,038,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -12.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

