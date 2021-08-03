Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,637.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,538.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $521,209.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,368.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,969 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.04. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

