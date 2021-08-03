Eaton Vance Management Acquires 918 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 255,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,453,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,288,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 599,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 703.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $203.96 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

