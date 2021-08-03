Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.11% of Preferred Apartment Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after buying an additional 259,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTS stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $530.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

