Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Invests $790,000 in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Suzano by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Suzano by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 517,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Suzano in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Suzano by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.50. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $14.44.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 90.93%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

