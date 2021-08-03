Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Makes New $686,000 Investment in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at $1,271,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Ubiquiti by 52.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UI stock opened at $310.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.29. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

