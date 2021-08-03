Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 144.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 592,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,810 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of Genmab A/S worth $19,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMAB. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. Research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

