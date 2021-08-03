Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 42,339 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Allegion were worth $18,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $131,548,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $91,348,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after acquiring an additional 441,525 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.