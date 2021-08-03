Schroder Investment Management Group Has $17.65 Million Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,924 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.57% of Federated Hermes worth $17,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Federated Hermes by 2,870,142.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 200,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,910 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Federated Hermes by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on FHI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

