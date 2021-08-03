Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 48,735 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,921 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,735 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $17,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $451,164,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,764,033 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $396,915,000 after purchasing an additional 205,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.93. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,474. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.42.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

