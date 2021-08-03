Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Quidel by 47.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Quidel by 166.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

QDEL stock opened at $140.16 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.71.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

