Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CXP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

CXP stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.61.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

