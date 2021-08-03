Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Receives $65.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.12.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,046. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,524,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Athene in the first quarter worth $67,388,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Athene by 498.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,261,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Athene by 4,395.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,073,000 after buying an additional 777,418 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

