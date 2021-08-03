Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $4,200.00 at Oppenheimer

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,331.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,461.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 57.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $934,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

