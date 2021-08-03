State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.