State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 176,123 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 245.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 937,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 611,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $223,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNDA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of VNDA opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

