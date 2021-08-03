Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,238 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at $15,682,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 105,855 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

