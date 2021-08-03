Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. On average, analysts expect Goodrich Petroleum to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.29 million, a PE ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDP shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

