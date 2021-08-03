SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.91.

SolarWinds stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.32. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 23.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth $61,040,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth about $784,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SolarWinds by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

