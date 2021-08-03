Dream Finders Homes (DFH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Dream Finders Homes to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dream Finders Homes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.30. Dream Finders Homes has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

