State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $722.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

