Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Holdings Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,852,000 after buying an additional 197,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after buying an additional 1,924,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,480,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,030,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

