TELUS (NYSE:TU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TELUS reported impressive second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the top line surpassed the same. Expanded service offerings, superior asset mix and accelerated broadband network investment program backed by a robust operating momentum favored the company’s quarterly results. TELUS PureFibre network covered nearly 2.6 million premises at the end of second-quarter 2021. Growing subscriber base and higher demand for premium bundled services with an augmented Canadian market footprint are likely to boost its near-term revenues. However, intense competition from regional carriers is a major concern. Escalated capital expenditures in the wireline segment results in large outflow of funds, leading to soft margins. High infrastructure investments, along with a huge debt load, are worrisome.”

TU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.10.

TU stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.42. TELUS has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS in the second quarter worth about $164,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 1.8% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,455,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 325,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

