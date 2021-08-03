LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in LendingTree by 15.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get LendingTree alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

Shares of TREE opened at $193.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -280.81 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.41. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.