Amadeus IT Group’s (AMADY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMADY. HSBC upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Erste Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of AMADY opened at $67.24 on Monday. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $79.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

