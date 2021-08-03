Amadeus IT Group’s (AMADY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMADY. HSBC upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Erste Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.
Shares of AMADY opened at $67.24 on Monday. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $79.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Amadeus IT Group Company Profile
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
