Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

GH stock opened at $112.56 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,427 shares of company stock worth $3,356,340. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

