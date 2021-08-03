ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $42,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 56.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 24,627.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter worth about $308,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

IGHG opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.