Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $830.00 at Truist Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $750.00 to $830.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $756.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $771.67.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $749.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $751.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.16. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 27.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $634,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 39.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

