Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($7.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMMB shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.88. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $168.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $74,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

